Terrorist killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: In an ongoing encounter at Chitragam in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, a terrorist has been killed by the security forces.

According to a police official, the security forces had received a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, following which a joint operation was launched by the Army, CRPF, and police to flush the hiding terrorists out.

The police official said that as the security forces zeroed in, they came under heavy fire from the hiding terrorists that triggered the encounter.

He said that till reports last came in, one unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter. He further said that the operation was still going on in the area.