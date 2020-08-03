Terrorists abduct Territorial Army jawan from his village in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was abducted by suspected terrorists late on Sunday in J&K’s Kulgam district, police said.

Police sources said that the soldier, identified as Shakir Manzoor, was abducted from his home in Rambhama village of Kulgam.

After abducting the soldier, a resident of Harmain area of Shopian district, his vehicle was set ablaze by the terrorists.

Immediately after the reports of abduction came to light, the security forces swung into action and have cordon off the entire area.

Intensive search was on till reports last came in.

However, no terrorist group has so far owned responsibility for this abduction.