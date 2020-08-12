Three dead in Bengaluru, 110 arrested for violent clashes over FB post

Bengaluru: Three people have reportedly died and several others injured in the arson that resulted after an inflammatory social media post in parts of East Bengaluru against Prophet Mohammad by the nephew of a Congress MLA. Over 100 rioters have been arrested, said the police on Wednesday.

Around 60 police personnel have sustained injuries in the violent incidents of stone pelting and attacks by rioters that erupted on Tuesday evening. Police had to resort to firing in order to bring the situation under control.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city while curfew was clamped in the DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. On Tuesday, the two police stations were targets of the violence.

City Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said that 110 rioters have been arrested in connection with the violence. He also tweeted that the nephew of local Congress MLA, accused of circulating an offensive Facebook post, has been arrested.

Police officials said that protestors had torched vehicles, rained bottles at a police van transporting police personnel to the affected area.

Property of the Congress Legislator from Pulakeshi Nagar constituency was attacked and vandalised while several police vehicles were damaged in the violence unleashed by the violent mob on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he has ordered the concerned authorities to take strict action against those involved in the incident.

“The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic,” added CM Yediyurappa.

Sources in the Bengaluru police said that DJ Halli cops have arrested a political activist belonging to SDPI, the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI). He has been identified as Muzzamil Pasha. The accused had also contested BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) election from Sagayapura ward unsuccessfully.

Besides Muzamil, another SDPI activist Ayaz has also provoked the rioters to vandalise the two police stations at DJ Halli and KG Halli area in East Bengaluru.

It is alleged that the violence was pre-planned and police will investigate it from all angles. Special teams are combing the area and 150 people have so far been arrested.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that restrictions under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in the city and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits to keep the situation under control.

He further said that accused Naveen has been arrested for sharing derogatory post on Facebook.