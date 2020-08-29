Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter; Soldier martyred

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday succeeded in killing three terrorists on Saturday following a fierce encounter that broke out in wee hours in Zadoora area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this operation against the terrorists, a soldier was also martyred.

According to reports, the soldier was critically injured in the encounter and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF in Zadoora area of Pulwama district, a cordon a search operation was launched following a tip off about presence of some terrorists in the area. ” As the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists fired to break the security cordon and escape but in the retaliatory fire by the forces, three terrorists were neutralised,” said sources.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by forces in the area. The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

Till reports last came in, search operations were still on in the area.

Earlier on Friday, four terrorists were killed while one was captured alive in an encounter with security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian district.

The neutralised terrorists were identified as Al Badr founder and district commander Shakoor Ahmed Parry, Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

In 2018, Parry had escaped with four weapons of the SDPO Awantipora and formed Al Badr. Shakoor was self-styled commander of Al Badr and had recruited 10 more, most of them have been eliminated. Another is Suhail, who has been involved in killing and abduction of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Nasir has been also killed. They were also involved in the abduction of TA soldier namely Shakir Manzoor Wagay resident of Shopian who has been reportedly killed.

During the encounter Police and security forces while exhibiting extreme professionalism also arrested one active terrorist identified as Shoiab Ahmad Bhat resident of Awantipora.

The same group is involved in the abduction of Army jawan whose dead body has still not been found.

The slain terrorist Parray was made SPO in 2014 in Kulgam Police. On operational grounds, he was converted as a constable in the police department and was adjusted in Police District Awantipora. Later on, he was transferred district Anantnag, where he took away 4 rifles from the other officials and joined the terrorist outfit.

After joining the terrorist groups, he got active in the area and distributed the snatched weapons among his close associates. He was the main handler of proscribed terrorist outfit Al Badr and had succeeded in making a few locals join his group to carry out terror related activities, said sources.