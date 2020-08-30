Three terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Srinagar, cop martyred

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday night killed three terrorists in an encounter in Panthachowk area of Srinagar. In this encounter an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was also martyred.

According to a police official, the encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Panthachowk area of Srinagar on Saturday night after terrorists fired upon joint check post of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police.

He said that the neutralised terrorists were from proscribed terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their bodies have been recovered with arms and ammunition.

The police official further said that the encounter began after terrorists attacked joint naka party of security forces on the main road near Panthachowk.

He said that after the terrorists fired at the security forces, a search operation was launched by joint team of Police, 20 and 50 RR and CRPF in Dobey Mohalla. “As the joint team cordoned the suspected house, the hiding terrorists opened fire triggering an encounter in which three terrorists were neutralised,” said the official.

The report has been conformed by IGP Kashmir .

The martyred policeman has been identified as ASI Babu Ram.

The encounter in the area is still on as 2-3 terrorists are believed to be still trapped.

The entire area has been cordoned off and firing is currently on from both sides, added sources.