Two cops martyred in Srinagar terror attack

Srinagar: Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed while another was injured after terrorists fired upon a police party at the Nowgam Byepass in Srinagar on Friday.

The police has cordoned off the area

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the police party injuring three personnel,” the police said.

“They were shifted to a hospital for treatment where two succumbed to their injuries.”

The police has cordoned off the area.

The incident comes ahead of Independence Day when security is on high alert across the Kashmir Valley.

