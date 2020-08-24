Published On: Mon, Aug 24th, 2020

Two IPS officers suspended in UP for corruption charges

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of two IPS officers in connection with corruption charges.

The IPS officers suspended on Monday are Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rules and Manuals Dinesh Chandra Dubey and DIG Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Agra Arvind Sen.

According to the state Home Department spokesman, Dubey was responsible for irregularities committed in construction of the Kasturba hostel in Rae Bareli and bus stations in Bareilly and Kaushambhi.

Sen was found guilty in irregularities related to the Animal Husbandry Department.

