Two LeT hideouts busted in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: The police in Jammu and Kashmir have busted two hideouts of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar e Taiba in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said.

Based on credible inputs about presence of terrorists in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo at Awantipora police along with the Army and CRPF launched a search operation late on Wednesday.

Early on Thursday the two hideouts were destroyed, the police said.

Incriminating material and huge cache of explosives and ammunition recovered include one AK-47 rifle, 1,918 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, one UBGL thrower, four UBGL grenades and half a bag of ammonium nitrate-like substance.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway, said a police official.