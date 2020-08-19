Two LeT terrorists killed in J&K’s Handwara

Srinagar: In the second encounter of the day, the security forces in J&K succeeded in killing at least two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists late on Wednesday evening in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

A police said that one of the neutralised terrorist has been identified as LeT Commander Naseer-u-din Lone.

As per police records he was involved in the killing of six soldiers of the CRPF and three CRPF jawans at Sopore on April 18 and three CRPF jawans at Handwara on May 4.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted, “02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Encounter has started at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Sources said that the operation was launched on specific input at Ganipora in Handwara by district Police along with local Army unit.

An exchange of fire is currently on, sources added.