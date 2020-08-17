Two terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: In an ongoing anti-terror operation, two terrorist have been killed on Monday in Kreeri village of Baramullah district of North Kashmir where earlier terrorists attacked a security checkpoint and three soldiers were martyred. One terrorist was earlier killed in the encounter that broke between forces and terrorists.

Earlier, two CRPF personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the J&K Police were killed in a terrorist attack at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Monday.

Security forces had launched an operation immediately after the attack to track down the terrorists who had escaped from the spot after carrying out the attack in an orchard. A contact was established with them that triggered the encounter.

“Kreeri encounter update, one more terrorist killed, total two terrorists killed so far. Operation going on,” the police said.

IG police Vijay Kumar told reporters that three terrorists from the LeT were behind the attack and an operation is underway to nab or neutralise the attackers.