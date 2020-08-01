Uddhav under pressure from Cong patronised Bollywood ‘mafia’: Sushil Modi

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that his government is under pressure from the Bollywood ‘mafia’ patronised by the Congress, hence Thackeray is hell-bent on saving all those responsible in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said: “Complaints of ill-treatment of people from Bihar also used to be received earlier but the current Uddhav government, surviving on the crutches of Congress and NCP, has crossed all limits. During lockdown, attempts were made to stall the return of labourers from Bihar.”

“Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Bollywood mafia patronised by the Congress. Therefore he is hell-bent on saving all those responsible in Sushant’s (death) case. How will Congress show its face to the people of Bihar,” he said in another tweet.

The Bihar Deputy CM added that the death of Sushant has shook the entire nation and parties across all political lines want the investigation to be handed over to the CBI.

Sushil Modi also said that the Bihar government government will go to any extent to provide justice to Sushant.