Published On: Sun, Aug 2nd, 2020

UP BJP chief, two party legislators test Covid positive

Lucknow: UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh has tested positive for Covid-19 but will stay in home quarantine because the symptoms are mild.

Singh has asked all those who interacted with him to get tested

In a tweet on Sunday, Singh has asked all those who interacted with him to get tested.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Agra, Yogendra Upadhyay, and MLC from Gorakhpur, Devendra Pratap Singh, have also tested positive.

The two legislators will also remain in home quarantine and health teams will constantly monitor their condition.

