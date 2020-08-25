Urvashi Rautela on shooting for debut Telugu film

Hyderabad: Urvashi Rautela is in the city for her debut Telugu film, Black Rose, and she says it is difficult to shoot amid the new normal but work must go on.

“We are following all precautionary measures amid the Covid pandemic. It’s ‘lights, camera, mask on and action’. We are following all new norms for ‘Black Rose’. It is a difficult time but work has to go on,” Urvashi said about shooting for the Sampath Nandi directorial.

About the film, which will also release in Hindi, she said: “My character is like Shylock in William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Merchant Of Venice’. ‘Black Rose’ deals with the point from (the perspective of) Kautilya’s ‘Arthashastra’. She is the owner of a large group of companies called Lotus Capitals.”

Despite Covid restrictions, though, Urvashi says it feels amazing to be back on sets.

“This is one of the first films to start shooting in the time of Covid pandemic along with Akshay Kumar sir’s ‘BellBottom’,” noted the actress, who has in the past worked in the Kannada film, “Mr. Airvata”.