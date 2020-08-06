US to present UN resolution to extend arms embargo on Iran

Washington: The US will present a resolution in the UN Security Council next week to extend an international arms embargo on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

“We’re not going to let the arms embargo expire on October 18 of this year,” Pompeo said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He also threatened to trigger the snapback mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to reimpose UN sanctions against Tehran, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite his threats, the US appeared to be isolated on the issue.

Foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany had said in June that they would not support any unilateral attempt to trigger a UN sanctions snapback.

Similarly, China’s permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun said two month ago that since US is no longer a participant of the Iran nuclear deal, it has no right to trigger the snapback mechanism.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last month that any attempts to extend the arms embargo against Iran indefinitely were illegitimate.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the arms embargo will be lifted this October.

Tehran said it would not accept a renewal of the embargo.