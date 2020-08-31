Why an excavation in Pakistan’s Multan has VHP interested

New Delhi: A VHP delegation has submitted a memorandum to the High Commissioner of Pakistan here, demanding that idols speculated to have been found within court premises in Multan last week be ascertained and handed over to India at the earliest.

The three-member VHP delegation which was led by Delhi state VHP President Kapil Khanna told the media, “Our only demand is that Indian High Commission officials be called there in Pakistan to be shown the idols and they be handed over to India through the commission. All we care about is to do their ‘Sthapna’ with due process here and pray.”

In the memorandum addressed to Moin-ul-Haque, Pakistan High Commissioner to India, the VHP cited a Pakistani media report to make its point. “Considering all these facts and information available in Pakistani media, we would like to request the concerned authorities to allow the designated officer of the Indian High Commission to inspect the site to recognise the idols and further arrange to hand over these idols of Hindu deities to the High Commission of India, G-5, Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad, Pakistan,” it read.

The memorandum goes on to request an inspection by Indian mission officials before any final decision.

“Prima facie the said treasure looks like of erstwhile Indian state/kingdom, however, we are requesting you to allow us to take the possession of Hindu deities only as our faith is priceless here. Once the idols are handed over to us, we will bring them to India and place them in a temple as per Hindu rituals,” the VHP stated.

The memorandum, however could not be personally handed over to Moin-ul-Haque due to the restrictions in place owing to the coronavirus pandemic. A copy of it is also marked to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

ARY News, a Pakistani news channel whose report the VHP cited, stated, “A closed chamber of the court compound in Multan is reportedly keeping a secret treasure including gold coins and precious antique items.”

The report also claims, “The administration was trying to keep a lid of secrecy over the report about the treasure hidden in the ancient chamber.”

Another article by The News, also cited by the VHP in its memorandum, claims, “The city district administration has written two letters to the Punjab Archaeology Department and the Punjab chief secretary to dispatch experts to establish the treasure’s archaeological value.”

Now, with speculations about Hindu deities also being found from the site, the VHP wants them to be ascertained and be brought back to India.