Will embrace rebel MLAs if high command forgives them: Gehlot

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seems to be adopting a soft approach against the rebels from the Sachin Pilot camp, as he openly announced on Saturday that he will forgive and embrace them if they apologise to the party high command.

Speaking to the media in Jaisalmer, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that if those who were engaged in the conspiracy to destabilise the government in Rajasthan confess to the party high command and are forgiven, he would also embrace them.

Gehlot also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he always contemplates ways and means of toppling elected governments.

He said, “I take Amit Shah’s name repeatedly because he always remains on the front. No matter whether it is Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur or Arunachal Pradesh — he leads from the front for BJP every time.”

“Out of compulsion, we have to say that what has happened to you Amit Shah? How can you think of toppling the government all the time? What will happen to the country if there is no democracy,” Gehlot asked.

The Rajasthan CM further said, “If elected governments start getting toppled, how can democracy survive in India? We are running a campaign to save democracy in the whole country.”

Gehlot also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and stop the horse trading show being run in the state.

He also made a scathing attack on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and said that he should resign on moral grounds as his name has appeared in the Sanjeevani Cooperative Society embezzlement case.

On BJP state President Satish Poonia’s remark that where will the CM go with his MLAs from Jaisalmer as Pakistan comes next, Gehlot said, “These are new leaders who want to compete with Vasundhara ji (former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje). There is a clear cut competition among them… Rajendra Singh Rathore, Satish Poonia and Gulabchand Kataria. Kataria is a good man as he speaks a little less. He abuses us when he comes in front of the media. So they all seem to be weak leaders and no one knows where Vasundhara ji has disappeared.”