Woman alleges rape by 143 people, Hyderabad police register FIR

Hyderabad: In a sensational case, a 25-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by 143 people since 2010.

The woman, a native of Nalgonda district residing in Hyderabad, lodged the complaint at the Punjagutta police station.

She named people with a political background, student leaders, people from films, media and other walks of life as the accused. Those accused also include a few women.

In addition to 139 people named in the complaint, she alleged that four others whom she does not remember also raped her.

The sensational complaint forced the police to register a 42-page First Information Report (FIR) on August 20. The FIR has the names of the accused on 41 pages.

The police have sent the woman for medical examination and counselling. A police officer said they would verify the complaint and then decide on the future course of action.

The woman, residing in the Somajiguda area in Hyderabad, stated in her complaint that three months after her marriage in 2009 her husband, in-laws and other relatives started harassing and assaulting her.

She claimed that they sexually harassed and physically assaulted her for nine months. A divorce took place in December 2010 and after that she went to her mother’s house and joined a college for further studies.

She alleged that the accused sexually exploited her multiple times. She said they abused her in the name of caste, filmed her while sexually assaulting her and threatened to upload the videos and pictures on social media.

The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape, insulting the modesty of a woman, assault or use of criminal force and sexual harassment. The police have also invoked the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“We will investigate the complaint and then decide the next course of action,” said police sub-inspector D Nagraju.