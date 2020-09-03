Activities of banned Chinese apps were prejudicial to nation’s security: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday asserted that it has one of the most open regimes for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world, which includes internet companies and digital technology companies.

Speaking on Centre’s move on banning 118 more Chinese mobile applications on September 2, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava highlighted that these companies have a responsibility.

The MEA Spokesperson said that they have to abide by the rules and regulations issued by the Centre. He added that the activities of these apps were prejudicial to the security of India. Srivastava also stated that India still welcomes all the companies but they have to stick to regulations of the nation.

“India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world, this includes internet companies and digital technology companies. However, they have a responsibility to abide by rules and regulations issued by Govt of India. Activities of these apps were prejudicial to the security of India…we still welcome all the companies but they have to stick to regulations of India,” he said.

India has banned PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat mobile apps. The decision to this effect was taken by the Information and Technology Ministry. The PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called `Game for Peace`. PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India.

The ban on PUBG came as it announced the arrival of a new gaming era with its 1.0 version, along with global mobile esports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) with a grand prize pool of $2 million (about Rs 15 crore).

“The apps have been banned as they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order,” a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said.

“This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” the statement added.

The ministry said that it has received many complaints from various sources, including reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms, for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India.