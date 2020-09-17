Army Chief meets J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Lt General YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command and Lt General BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps.

The L-G and the Army Chief discussed several important issues related to effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of attempts at infiltration and the steps required to be taken for more effectively dealing with terrorist activities.

The L-G lauded the Indian Army’s role in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in coordination with the J&K Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

“COAS discussed issues concerning the present security situation in the Union Territory with the Lt Governor and assured the wholehearted support of the Army in ushering in peace and stability in the region,” the Indian Army said.

Earlier in the day, the Army Chief proceeded to undertake a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

A total of 72 anti-terror operations have been carried out this year in Jammu & Kashmir in which 177 terrorists were killed including 12 in the Jammu region. Of the 177 terrorists killed, 22 were foreigners.

According to government figures, there have been 28 infiltration bids up to July this year while last year there were a total number of 141 infiltration attempts.

This is the first meeting of the Army Chief with L-G Sinha since his appointment as Lt Governor of J&K in August.

The COAS is scheduled to return to New Delhi on September 18.