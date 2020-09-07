BMC raids Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai; She thanks Shah for security

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has raided her newly-constructed office in the city.

Kangana made the allegation on her verified Twitter account, adding that BMC officials also used foul language against her.

“They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like,’ woh jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga’. I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she tweeted.

Along with tweet, Kangana posted a video of a few men at her office premises.

The actress has denied any illegal involvement in the construction of her office.

“I have all the papers, BMC permissions.. nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure,” Kangana added.

Kangana courted controversy last week when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Sena MP Sanjay Raut advised her against returning to Mumbai.

The actress is currently spending time at her Manali home in Himachal Pradesh, and is scheduled to return on September 9.

Earlier, Actress Kangana Ranaut has thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with Y-plus category security, following her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who has asked her to stay away from Mumbai.

“This shows that no one can crush a patriot in the country. I am thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah. Had he wanted, he would have told me to visit Mumbai later amid the ongoing tension but he respected India’s daughter and acknowledged my self-respect. Jai Hind,” Kangana wrote on her verified Twitter account.

On Monday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted ‘Y’ category security to Kangana ahead of her return to Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

A Home Ministry official said that Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Kangana courted controversy when she recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Her reaction came after Sanjay Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.

Many people are asking the actress to apologise for her comments, but she has shared the video to assert that she has complete freedom of expression.