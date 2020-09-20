BSF foils bid to smuggle weapons, drugs from Pakistan in Jammu’s Arnia

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and narcotics from Pakistan on the International Border (IB) in Jammu’ Arnia, officials said on Sunday.

The attempt was made on Saturday night.

The (BSF) observed suspicious movement near the IB in the night and thwarted the attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics into the Indian territory.

“The BSF troops of Border Outpost (BOP) Budhwar/Bullechak observed suspicious movement of a Pakistan person near the IB during night hours and subsequently fired.

“During thorough search of the area later in morning hours following items are recovered — 58 Packets of suspected Narcotics, two pistols, four magazines and ammunition,” said the BSF.