BSF foils infiltration bid by 5 terrorists in J&K’s Samba

Jammu: The Border Security Force has foiled an infiltration bid by five terrorists at the international border in Samba sector of Jammu, the central force said on Tuesday.

A BSF statement said that on September 14-15 night, BSF troopers detected the movement of a group of five terrorists on the Pakistan side of the border.

“The heavily armed terrorists were seen close to the international border around 0030 hours, who reached there by taking advantage of an undulating topography and thick wild growth.”

The BSF said after the terrorists took refuge in a depression with dense wild growth, the BSF troops challenged them to stop but they fired on the BSF party.

“The BSF troopers acted in self-defence and fired at the infiltrating terrorists and foiled their infiltration bid helped by the Pakistan Rangers. As the area was illuminated with the help of para bomb, the BSF troopers saw the terrorists fleeing back toward the Pakistan side.”

The BSF said a strong protest would be lodged with the Pakistan Rangers for their help in facilitating terrorists to infiltrate into Indian territory.