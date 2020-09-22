Published On: Tue, Sep 22nd, 2020

CBI books IRS officer in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR against an Indian Revenue Service officer on the charge of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

CBI also carried out searches at the premises of Manohar in Salem in Tamil Nadu and Visakhapatnam in Andhra

The CBI registered a case against Rajagopal Manohar on the charge of amassing movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.39 crore in his name and those of his family members while he was posted as Commissioner of Customs in Goa’s Marmagoa from January 1, 2011 to September 26, 2019.

The CBI also carried out searches at the premises of Manohar in Salem in Tamil Nadu and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, seizing incriminating documents related to investments in plots, flats, and jewellery etc.

