CBI team again at Sushant Rajput’s Bandra home

Mumbai: A team of CBI’s SIT sleuths along with the forensic team again reached the Bandra home of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with the probe into his death, here on Saturday.

This time, they were accompanied by the actor’s sister Mitu Singh at the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West — where Sushant was found dead on June 14.

Besides Mitu Singh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the forensic team were also accompanied by Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne, and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

The fresh development comes a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty, the brother of the deceased actor’s ex-girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty.

On Saturday, they were presented in a court where the NCB demanded their custody.

The CBI and forensic team were present for over two hours at the Mont Blanc Apartment and then returned to the DRDO guest house, where it has been staying since August 20 after their arrival from Delhi.

This is for the fourth time the CBI sleuths have visited the flat. The team had previously also recreated the crime scene.

Earlier, the CBI team also visited the Cooper Hospital twice, and met the doctors who carried out the postmortem of the late actor.

It also visited the Waterstone resort where Sushant stayed for two months.