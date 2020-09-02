Chennai Air Customs seize MDMA pills, powder sent in parcels

Chennai: The Air Customs Department here on Wednesday said it has seized three parcels containing a total of 215 MDMA pills and 7 grams of MDMA crystals valued at Rs 7 lakh.

Three post parcels, which arrived from the UK and the Netherlands and were suspected to contain narcotic substances, were intercepted by the Chennai Air Customs at the Foreign Post Office, said the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport in a statement.

On opening a parcel addressed to a person in Ooty from Netherton, UK, the Customs officials found a pouch containing 15 grey skull shaped ‘MYBRAND’ MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) pills and seven grams of MDMA crystal power.

The second parcel from the Netherlands addressed to a person in Nammakal in Tamil Nadu contained 50 green grenade and 50 purple skull MDMA pills in two plastic pouches.

The third parcel containing 100 MDMA pills with ‘Tesla’ marking was also from the Netherlands and was addressed to a Chennai resident.

According to Customs, the addresses mentioned the parcels were found to be fake when followup searches were made and an investigation is on.