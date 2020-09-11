Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen off Karnataka coast

Bengaluru: The Indian Coast Guard rescued 24 fishermen stranded at sea off the Bhatkal port in Karnataka due to strong winds and swell on Friday.

A press release by the Defence Public Relations Office here said that a fishing boat IFB Qamrul Bahar was found stranded at sea, 15 nautical miles off Bhatkal, and its inmates evacuated.

The fishing boat had lost propulsion owing to engine failure. “In view of the rough weather conditions in the area, the boat owner had requested fisheries officials at Karwar for the rescue of the fishermen.”

ICG Ship Kasturba Gandhi on operational deployment on the Karnataka coast was diverted immediately for undertaking a search-and-rescue operation. “The ship arrived at 10 pm on September 10 and established communication with fishermen while reassuring them about their presence,” it added.

The rescue operation was completed around 10.30 am on September 11.

All rescued fishermen are in good health and shifted to the ICG ship which then proceeded to the Karwar port for handing them over to Fisheries Department officials.

The release said that coastal surveillance networks were used to shepherd fishing boats in the area to safer locations and weather warning advisories were also transmitted regularly.