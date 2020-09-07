Crackdown on Covid-19 rumour-mongers, Punjab CM tells DGP

Chandigarh: Tightening the noose around those spreading false propaganda about Covid-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to crackdown on all rumour-mongers and web channels spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

Amarinder Singh also asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to monitor the statements being issued by ‘anti-India’ operators working from abroad and to register cases against all such people, wherever they might be located, who are found spreading rumours on social media and web channels.

The Chief Minister directed the DGP to initiate the process of getting such entities banned in India.

The directives came even as Punjab Police continued to register cases against rumour-mongers across the state.

The DGP informed the virtual meeting held to review the Covid-19 situation, which was chaired by the Chief Minister, that eight FIRs have been registered in the past 10 days against those spreading rumours and circulating false and misleading videos that are hampering the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and also preventing people from availing of proper medical treatment at public and private health facilities.

The DGP said criminal cases have also been registered in Ludhiana and Phagwara against people holding parties despite the government’s prohibitory orders against all such gatherings.

So far, 54 people, including the owner of a resort, have been arrested for holding a pool party in Ludhiana and 17 people have been arrested in Phagwara, including the owner of a restaurant.