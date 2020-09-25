Deepika was admin of WhatsApp drug chat group, reveals Karishma before NCB

New Delhi: In an expolsive confession by KWAN talent management company employee Karishma Prakash before the Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB), actress Deepika Padukone had a WhatsApp group running dealing with drugs chats, claimed sources.

Sources revealed that Karishma told the NCB officials during the course of her grilling that Deepika was the admin of a WhatsApp chat group related to drugs.

There were only three people in the chat group including Jaya Saha, Karishma Prakash and Deepika Padukone, claimed sources.

The WhatsApp group chat on drugs dates back to 2017.

On the other hand, actress Rakul Preet Singh has also admitted before the NCB officials to the drugs chats related to Rhea Chakraborty, said sources.

It may be mentioned here that Deepika Padukone’s name emerged after her 2017 WhatsApp chats with manager Karishma Prakash were retrieved by the investigating agency wherein the actress is allegedly seen asking for hash.

Besides that, chats of Jaya Saha, another employee of KWAN talent management agency also surfaced. She was subjected to investigation for several rounds wherein she reportedly admitted to having arranged CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor, Madhu Mantena and a few others associated to the film industry.

Needless to mention that the NCB noose has tightened on these celebs as more names are expected to come out in the drugs related case.

On September 26, besides Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are also expected to join probe by the NCB.