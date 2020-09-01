Defence Minister meets security brass to discuss strategy to deal with China

New Delhi: India’s top security and defence authorities are currently meeting to discuss the fresh Chinese incursions in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

“A high-level meeting is underway to discuss the ongoing situation and future strategy in Ladakh,” said a government source.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh are holding discussions on the further course of action.

The meeting is happening after Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief skirmish at the southern bank of the Pangong Lake. The Chinese brought in close to 450 troops but the Indian Army said an attempt to change the status quo was thwarted.

Sources said Chinese People’s Liberation Army with help of ropes and other climbing equipment started climbing at a table-top area between Black Top and Thakung Heights at Pangong Tso, south bank.

Hearing the commotion Indian Army was alerted and swung into action.

Earlier, Indian intelligence agencies had alerted Indian Army about the Chinese’s PLA plans to change status quo in other areas along Line of Actual Control. Thereafter, despite skirmishes between both armies things did not escalate. When Chinese troops saw the strength of Indian Army troops, the skirmishes stopped.