Drug ring accused in NCB net tests positive for Covid-19

Panaji: A drug peddler arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the beach village of Calangute in Goa during a probe into an international curated-marijuana racket, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, sources said.

According to a NCB press statement on Tuesday, accused F. Ahmed worked as a driver at a resort in Goa and also worked as a mule and transported the designer drugs to a “prominent receiver” in Bengaluru.

The drugs would find their way into Page 3 parties, where celebrities were in attendance.

“Ahmed was to be produced in a trial court in Mapusa, for a transit remand. In view of the fact that he has tested positive for Covid-19, we will be unable to take him to Mumbai, where the case is being investigated,” an official privy to the investigation said.

As a result, Ahmed is likely “to be placed in home isolation, because he is asymptomatic”, the official added.

The NCB has already seized 3.5 kg of ‘bud’ (marijuana bloom) sourced from Canada, with a street value of Rs 5,000 per gram from traffickers in multiple raids in Mumbai and Delhi.

“The seizure made in Delhi was destined for Mumbai. The seizure made in Mumbai was sourced from Canada and destined for Goa,” the NCB statement said.