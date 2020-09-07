Published On: Mon, Sep 7th, 2020

ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband in money laundering case

New Delhi: In a major action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with Videocon loan case.

Deepak Kochhar has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

A top ED official  said that Deepak Kochhar has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after day long questioning.

The action comes almost a year after the ED filed a money laundering case last year on the basis of a complaint registered by the CBI against Videocon Director Venugopal Dhoot, his companies (Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd), as well as former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

