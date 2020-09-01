ED questions AAP leader Tahir Hussain for 2nd day

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued with its questioning of suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain for the second day on Tuesday in the money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi riots this year.

The agency had arrested Hussain under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and got six days custodial remand from a Delhi court on Monday.

The questioning is taking place at the ED headquarters in south Delhi’s upscale Khan market area. Hussain is being questioned about the funding for the Delhi riots and the hawala operators with whom he was in touch.

The official added that he is also being questioned about his relations with Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

The ED official said that Hussain has been arrested by the agency for his role in money laundering and funding of the anti-CAA protests and organising riots in northeast Delhi in February this year.

An official said that the case is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Crime Branch and Dayalpur Police Station, Delhi Police under several sections of the IPC, which are scheduled offences under the PMLA.

The official said that during the probe it was found that companies owned or controlled by Hussain and his relatives transferred huge amounts of money to dubious entities, which was returned by them in cash.

“The cash received by Hussain was used to fuel the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots. The probe also revealed the involvement of Hussain and his companies in the illegal laundering of money in the past too,” the official said.

The ED said that searches at his and his family members’ residential and business premises in Delhi and Noida and Greater Noida on June 23 led to the recovery of incriminating documents and evidence including fake invoices which were used for the fraudulent transfer of money.

Over the past few days, Hussain was interrogated by the ED officers in Tihar Jail while under arrest by the Delhi Police. Subsequently he was arrested under the PMLA for his role in money laundering.