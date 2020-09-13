Encounter with terrorists breaks out in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and security forces began in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off Parigam area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated.

“Joint search operation was launched today (Sunday) afternoon based on Jammu & Kashmir Police inputs,” the army said.

“Terrorists fired at the security forces when the cordon was being laid, turning it into an encounter. Firefight ensued,” said the official.

Till reports last came in the joint operation was in progress.