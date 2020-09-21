Fresh tenders issued for manufacturing of Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi: Almost a month after cancelling the tender for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat train sets, the Indian Railways on Monday said that it has invited fresh tenders for manufacturing the semi-high speed train sets focusing on the domestic manufacturers and promoting the government’s ambitious Make in India project.

In a statement, the Railway Ministry said that it has floated the revised Tender of semi high speed 44 Vande Bharat trains sets for which the pre bid meeting will be held on September 29. The ministry said that the tender will open on November 17, 2020.

According to the railway ministry officials, train sets shall be manufactured at ICF/Chennai, RCF/Kapurthala and MCF/Raebareli. It shall be local (indigenous) tender and two stage, reverse auction shall take place.

The ministry also said that the tender has been divided into three phase — propulsion, control and other equipment along with coaches for trains sets.

The ministry said that it is the first big tender under revised DPIIT norms of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Having at least 75 per cent domestic components and the tender is now a domestic tender.

On August 22, the Indian Railways cancelled the global tender for the manufacturing of 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express after the Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender floated for manufacturing 44 rakes of Vande Bharat trains.