Haryana performing ‘outstandingly’ in Covid fight: Govt

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday said Haryana has performed “outstandingly” in COVID-19 management, however the officials need to be cautious owing to the upcoming festive season.

The Union Home Secretary was holding a review meeting to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In the meeting, Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora apprised that the Haryana government is closely monitoring the cases of coronavirus.

She specified that the state has been emphasising on RT-PCR testing and rapid antigen testing to deal with the corona crisis, as a result of which the condition of the districts falling under the NCR is improving.

She said the ratio of RT-PCR testing and rapid antigen testing in the state is 65:35. All corona symptomatic patients are undergoing RT-PCR testing.

The state has focussed on contact tracing and clinical management, besides conducting several public awareness activities and providing testing facilities for COVID-19 management.

Keshni said active contact tracing within a span of 72 hours is being done through a special cell in the districts.

She said that the state is ensuring strict adherence of social distancing norms, wearing of masks along with compliance of standard operating procedures.

She said that due to increase in economic activities, return of labourers and farmer agitation in the state, cases of coronavirus are expected to rise.

She added the condition of patients with home isolation is also being continuously monitored.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the rate of testing in the state is 68,244 per million, while the rate of testing in districts falling in the NCR of the state is 1,04,423 per million.

Likewise, in the NCR the positivity rate of corona cases is 6.31 and the recovery rate is 84.52 per cent, while the fatality rate of corona infected patients is 0.91 per cent.

It was also informed at the meeting that door-to-door surveys are being meticulously conducted to control the spread of corona along with surveillance by mobile health teams.

Sharing the steps taken to augment sample testing, he said that the number of flu clinics have been increased other than engaging Ayush doctors for collecting samples of patients.

He said that a protocol has been developed according to which the patients with mild symptoms shall remain in home isolation, while the health of such patients is being monitored by the department on the phone and by teams visiting the patients on every alternate day.

Moreover, oxygen cylinder facility is being provided along with other facilities in medical colleges and Covid Care Centres.

A weekly strategy is being prepared to deal with cases of coronavirus.