Published On: Tue, Sep 15th, 2020

Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Tuesday it had busted a module of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

Their interrogation led to discovery of 3 hand grenades

Police said a Hizb module was busted when three of its operatives, identified as Arshad Ahmad Khan, Majid Rasool Rather and Mohammad Asif Najar, all belonging to Ganderbal district, were arrested.

“These three were on our radar. They were in contact with one local terrorist, presently in Pakistan, named Fayaz Khan who had tasked them to take up terrorist activities in the area.”

“Their interrogation led to discovery of 3 hand grenades. They had been told to motivate local youth to join terror ranks. An FIR already stands lodged against them. Further investigation is on,” police said.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com