Huge cache of explosives recovered from J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: The security forces on Thursday averted a major tragedy when they recovered huge cache of explosive materials from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that acting on a tip off about the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in an area, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint operation in Pulwama district’s Awantipora.

As the search operation was being conducted in the nursery area near forests of Gadikhal village, two explosive dumps were found which were concealed underground in two different 250 liters plastic tanks, the police said in a statement.

A police official said, “In one plastic tank 416 high explosive gelatin sticks were kept concealed and have been recovered. In an another plastic tank 50 detonators were recovered. The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying/transporting.”

By virtue of this recovery security forces have been able to avert some major terror attack by means of explosive substances. This material could have been used for making IED’s. Although it was still in its raw form, said the police official.

An FIR was filed under Unlawful Activity Act in Awantipora Police Station and further investigation are in progress, added the police official.