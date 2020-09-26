I do not consume, promote narcotics consumption: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Amid speculations that he might be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the investigation over Bollywood-drugs links, filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday released a statement saying all allegations against him are false. The Dharma Productions owner in his statement also claimed that he neither consumes narcotics nor promotes or encourages consumption of any such substance.

The statement reads: “Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence.

“I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false.

“In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE.

“All these slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family, and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule.

“I would like to further state that several media / news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my “aides” / “close aides”. I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are “aides” or “close aides”. NEITHER I, NOR DHARMA PRODUCTIONS CAN BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT PEOPLE DO IN THEIR PERSONAL LIVES. THESE ALLEGATIONS DO NOT PERTAIN TO DHARMA PRODUCTIONS.

“I wish to further state that Mr. Anubhav Chopra is not an employee at Dharma Productions. He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project.

“Mr. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise.

“However, in the past few days, the media has resorted to distasteful, distorted and false allegations. I hope the members of the media would exercise restraint else I will be left with no option but to legally protect my rights against this baseless attack on me,” he concluded.

A video shared by Johar on social media last year has gone viral recently after the NCB started probing Bollywood’s alleged drugs link and summoned several top actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.

In the video, several Bollywood A-listers can be seen attending a house party hosted by the filmmaker. The guests as visible in the video, include Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor, besides filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji.

Johar’s statement comes at a time when Dharma Productions director and executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has already been summoned for joining the investigations into the drugs cases linked to film personalities being probed by the NCB.