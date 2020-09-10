India ready to sign limited trade deal with US: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India is ready to sign a limited trade deal with the US at the earliest.

Addressing the students of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade through video conferencing, Goyal assured that the deal will entail substantive gains for the country.

He also said that India wants to sign free trade agreements (FTA) with developed countries like the US, and the UK as well as the European Union (EU).

All the forthcoming trade deals will be undertaken after discussions with all the stakeholders, and the interests of dairy, agriculture, MSMEs and indigenous manufacturers will be properly safeguarded, he said.

The Minister said that the trade with the US is increasing rapidly, and the withdrawal of GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) by the US has not made much impact.