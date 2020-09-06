India sees new high of Covid-19 cures with over 70,000 recoveries

New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, India has clocked recovery of more than 70,000 Covid-19 patients in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The ministry said that 73,642 patients have recovered and they were discharged from either home/facility isolation or hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 31,80,865 as on Sunday.

The recovery rate has further risen upwards to 77.32 per cent, against 77.23 per cent a day ago when 77,072 patients recovered.

However, the increase in recoveries has tagged along with the continuous surge in daily cases and fatalities reported.

On Sunday, the Covid-19 tally of India crossed 4.1 million after the country recorded the highest single-day spike in fresh cases. A total of 90,632 cases, and 1,065 deaths, were reported in the last 24 hours.

The ministry further said that sustained efforts by the Centre, and state/UT governments have substantially resulted in a higher number of people getting identified at an early stage for the infection through very high levels of testing.

“This has enabled their timely treatment, guided by the Standard Treatment Protocol for both home/facility isolation and hospitalisation. The Centre, in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, has led the process of continuous up-gradation of clinical management skills of the ICU doctors in the dedicated Covid hospitals across the country,” the ministry said.

The ministry believes that these measures have resulted in saving more lives and kept the case fatality rate (CFR) one of the lowest globally. Currently, the CRF is pegged at 1.72 per cent.

“This has also ensured that the active caseload (8,62,320) accounts for merely 20.96 per cent of the total positive cases so far,” the ministry added.