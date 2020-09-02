‘Iron Judge’ Justice Arun Mishra elicits praise from CJI

New Delhi: On Wednesday, after a stint of six years as a Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Mishra sat for the first and last time on a bench with Chief Justice SA Bobde, who said it had been a privilege to have him as a colleague.

Bidding farewell to his colleague, Justice Bobde said it is a peculiar thing that this is the first time he is sitting with him on a bench and this happens to be his last day in the court. “You have been a beacon of courage and fortitude in face of all adversities,” said Justice Bobde, hailing Justice Mishra.

The Chief Justice emphasised that Justice Mishra had faced adversities bravely and performed his functions as a judge. Justice Bobde added that he is well aware of the difficulties faced by Justice Mishra in connection with health-related issues, and yet he discharged his duties. Justice Bobde said, “Don’t think, I have many examples, when someone is facing so many adversities. Despite that, he did his duty. I take this opportunity on behalf of all my colleagues to wish you a very happy, joyous and prosperous life ahead.”

Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal wasn’t economical in praising Justice Mishra, and called him an ‘iron judge,’ who was firm and unshakeable. The AG said that it is disappointing this farewell is being conducted through video conferencing. “I have had a good relationship with Justice Mishra for the last 30 years. We will miss him in Supreme Court and we wish him good health,” said the AG.

Thanking the Chief Justice and his colleagues in the top court and lawyers at the bar, Justice Mishra said whatever he could do, came from the supreme powers of the apex court. “I have learnt so much from the members of the Bar. So many branches of law I have learnt from the Bar members”, said Justice Mishra.

He added that sometimes he had been very harsh in his conduct directly or indirectly. “Nobody should feel hurt. Analyse every judgment and don’t colour it this way or that way. If I have hurt anybody, then please pardon me, pardon me, pardon me,” added Justice Mishra.