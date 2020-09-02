Lashkar’s shadow outfit ‘TRF’ puts out list of 62 political workers with chilling message

New Delhi: Operating under the new name of The Resistance Front (TRF) in Kashmir, the terrorist outfit has put out a list of 62 political workers and “informers” on social media, warning them of grave consequences.

The list also carries a chilling message.

“More to come and if these stooge won’t shun this traitors’ path then more will go. It’s just the tip of the iceberg and the list is more than that. Don’t make us act harshly so do shun your anti-Kashmir struggle activities and don’t become pawns of the occupier regime. Rest you know,” TRF said in an accompanying message with the list.

“This is the list of #Kashmiris published by #TRF, a virtual organisation assisting militants, alleging that #Kashmiris in the list are traitors and warned them to get ready to face its consequences. They also said that these are just few names, list is big @KashmirPolice”, Asian Osint said in a tweet.

“A list of political workers, sarpanches, and supposed police informers among others has been uploaded on social media platforms by the media cell of newly-formed militant group ‘TRF’. In total 62 names have been published in this list with many more to come as per the post,” Sagar Kaul said in a tweet.

Police say that TRF is a shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and most terrorists killed in encounters who claim to belong to the TRF are actually associates of the LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. The police say that the outfit has been floated at a time when Pakistan is facing the heat from the FATF to wind up terror camps and end its support for terrorists.

TRF has been floated to present Kashmiri terror activities as an indigenous one internationally, police said. TRF has been using social media to glorify homegrown terrorism and to take ownership of the attacks.