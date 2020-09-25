Link medical facilities with virtual ICUs: Yogi Adityanth

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to start the process to link medical institutes with virtual ICUs by using technology in such a way that the serious patients may get treatment from experienced doctors.

He also asked the officials to keep ventilators/high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) functional in all districts.

At a meeting of Team 11, the Chief Minister has directed officials to adopt an effective strategy to control spread of Coronavirus in districts where 100 or more positive cases are being found every day for the last one week.

He asked the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries of Home (health and medical education) along with medical experts to hold a detailed discussion to finalise the action plan in this regard.

The Chief Minister reiterated that nodal officers be nominated in these districts with deployment of special secretary-rank officers with each of nodal officer.

Yogi also asked officials to maximise contact tracing for effective control on Corona infection. He asked them to target high risk groups and put them to tests.

He stressed on taking up enforcement exercise to check observance of social distancing and use of masks by people.

“Create micro-containment zones as and where required. Public address systems should be functional all the time to spread awareness about protection from Corona virus and the prevailing traffic rules,” he said.

He said one-third of the total Covid tests per day should be conducted through RT-PCR and the rest by rapid antigen method.

He further directed officials to increase the number of beds in Covid Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that the people should be sensitized about protection from Covid-19 in view of coming festivals. He said the festivals had to be celebrated at home and no public functions should be organised and all the norms of social distancing and use of masks should be followed strictly.