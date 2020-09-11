Man arrested for raping mother, daughter

Gurugram: Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter at gunpoint in March 2020.

The accused, identified as Harish alias Ashu, was a friend of the rape victim woman’s husband and had allegedly recorded the incident as well, the police said.

The accused is presently lodged in Bhondsi jail in another case registered against him under the Arms Act. The police will soon take the custody of the accused in this rape case.

According to the police, the victim along with her 14-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son resides in a rented accommodation at Garhi village here.

The victim alleged that the accused is a resident of the same village and being her husband’s friend used to visit their house as her husband is suffering from a heart ailment.

In her complaint, the victim said, “My husband was not well, so my brother took him to Jind. Harish came to my place on March 19 and as I was not feeling well he gave me a sedative in the name of a medicine. I was unconscious after consuming the medicine and the accused raped me. He even recorded the whole incident.”

The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter.

While the victim’s husband was admitted at the PGI Rohtak following a heart attack, the accused again visited her home and raped her daughter in the same way he raped the woman.

The woman filed the complaint after her husband died on June 28.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Saroj Devi said, “The medical examinations of both the victims confirmed rape. As the culprit has already been arrested in an Arms Act case and is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail, we will soon take his custody from the court in the alleged rape case.”

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the Pocso Act has been registered against the accused at the Sector-10 A police station.