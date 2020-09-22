NCB busts int’l drug racket, arrests 8 traffickers

New Delhi: Eight persons including two African nationals and one Burmese along with the kingpin of a drug syndicate have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and around 8 kg of heroin, 455 gram cocaine and 1.1 kg premium quality marijuana have been seized from them.

The arrests and seizures were made after the NCB launched an operation from September 1 to September 16.

On September 1, one parcel containing 970 gram heroin was seized in Delhi and following the digital footprints and digital forensic analysis, the probe agency learnt that more such parcels were destined for India. These parcels belonged to the same syndicate which was using fake IDs to operate.

“The mastermind of the syndicate, based abroad, has created multiple layers to evade detection. The kingpin (handler in India) of this Indo-Nigerian drug syndicate, Frank alias Peter, was operating the entire syndicate from his rented flat at Noida. The consignor of these parcels is based in South Africa,” KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director (Ops) Narcotics Control Bureau, said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman accomplice (Burmese refugee) was entrusted with the task to forge or prepare fake Aadhaar cards in the name of Indian citizens with either proper or entirely fake addresses. The same ID cards were then handed over to Frank alias Peter who used to forward them to his South African handler to send the drug parcels.

The other active Indian syndicate members used to receive the copy of such ID cards and details of the parcels with tracking numbers from Frank and collected as and when such parcels reached India showing the copy of the ID cards.

On the basis of information the kingpin of the syndicate was apprehended on September 15, 2020 and based on the digital analysis, the NCB has further seized two parcels meant for the syndicate and recovered 1.750 kg heroin on September 16.

All the eight accused have been sent to judicial custody.