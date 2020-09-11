NCB seizes 2 kg heroin from drugs smugglers

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on drug smugglers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has arrested seven persons, including one African national and one Burmese national, between September 1 and 4 and seized 2 kg heroin.

In a statement issued on Friday, NCB said that in a sustained operation conducted between September 1 and 4, the agency arrested seven persons and seized around 2 kg heroin.

It said that in all, 10 similar parcels had already entered India, which are under probe. In the continued operation on the basis of digital footprinting and forensic analysis, inputs were received that more such international parcels were destined for India.

“These parcels belong to the same syndicate, which is using the modus operandi of using fake/illegally arranged IDs. The mastermind of the syndicate is based out of India, who has created multiple layers to evade detection,” the NCB said.

Meanwhile, in the follow-up action, the NCB has seized around 4.5 kg heroin, 445 gm cocaine and 1.1 kg marijuana, which reached India in six parcels.

“The consignor of these parcels is based in South Africa. The details of the same have been shared with the South African authorities,” the agency said.

The NCB further said that in continuation to its massive crackdown on drug traffickers, NCB officers in Delhi on the basis of specific inputs have also seized 2 kg premium quality charas also known as Malana Cream from one R. Yadav, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the NCB, Yadav was the kingpin of a drug cartel having interstate linkages.

“The mastermind in the seizure is sitting in Himachal Pradesh and is coordinating and handling the drug syndicate. Yadav was looking after the distribution channel in the syndicate,” the NCB said.

The drug syndicate used carriers to transport charas from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi/NCR, but this time due to the lockdown, Yadav preferred to visit the supplier himself to collect premium quality charas and was later apprehended at Panipat in Haryana on September 9.

“This syndicate has pan India level distribution channel and further investigation in the matter will unearth the deep roots of the syndicate,” the NCB added.