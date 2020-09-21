NCB to summon Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor for questioning

Mumbai: Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning. Also to be summoned by the agency are Deepika Padukone and film producer Madhu Mantena Varma, who has interest in Kwan talent management company which is under the scanner of the central agencies.

A top NCB source related to the probe said: “This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning.”

Besides them, the NCB will also summon actor Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta. He said that the agency will ask them to join the probe next week.

Sara starred with Sushant in “Kedarnath” while Shraddha shared the screen with the late actor in “Chichhore”.

An NCB source said that the drug law enforcement agency got the lead on these actors after it was found that they went on an island near Pune multiple times for parties.

The NCB has arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others in the case for allegedly procuring and transporting drugs.

It had registered a case on a request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it found several WhatsApp chats between several people ostensibly for procuring drugs.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday questioned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in a drugs-related case for more than five hours

Saha was questioned for over five hours by NCB sleuths over alleged chats related to drugs. An NCB source said that Saha was also questioned about her drug chats with several other celebrities.

The official said that the agency has asked Saha to appear before it once again on Tuesday.

Shruti Modi was questioned about drug usage by Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was earlier arrested by the agency.

The official said that Shruti was also asked about her alleged chat with Rhea, where they are seen discussing providing drugs to Sushant.

The NCB also questioned Shruti on whether she was aware of drug use by Sushant and Rhea and since when.

Earlier shruti Modi was questioned by NCB on September 16. However, her questioning remained incomplete after a member of the SIT tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of more than 18 people in connection with the Sushant death case.

Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others have been arrested by the NCB.

On Tuesday, the NCB will move a Special Court to seek a day’s custody for Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case.

The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant was found hanging in at Mont Blanc apartment in Bandra on June 14.

Besides the CBI and the ED, the NCB is the third agency to probe into the case.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the name of top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle.

Sources said that the agency is set to summon her and also a top producer Madhu Mantena Verma who has films like Ghazni, Super 30 and Queen to his credit.