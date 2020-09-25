NDA govt created history in MSP hikes: PM Modi

New Delhi: Facing protests by farmers on the three agriculture-related Bills passed by Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the NDA government had created history with regard to increase in MSPs of crops.

Addressing a party function held to commemorate Bharatiya Jana Sangh chief Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary, he again defended the proposed legislations and said that small farmers would benefit the most.

“Small and marginal farmers, who constitute 86 per cent of those involved in agriculture, will benefit the most from agricultural reforms and the new laws,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister exhorted BJP workers to take the message of agriculture reforms and its benefits to the Indian farmers.

He also attacked the opposition parties, adding that only empty slogans were given by previous governments in the name of farmers till now.

AS for labour reforms, he said: “Only 30 per cent workers were so far covered under the minimum wages guarantee scheme, but now it will be extended to all workers in the unorganised sector. New laws will ensure timely salary to over 50 crore workers.”

The Prime Minister said that the welfare schemes initiated by his government drew inspiration from Upadhyaya, while praising BJP workers for serving people during the coronavirus lockdown.

Amid opposition protests, Parliament has passed The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, apart from three Bills related to labour.