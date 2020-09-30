NIA arrests key accused in FICN racket case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested one of the key accused, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, involved in the high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket case.

An NIA spokesperson said that it arrested Tausif Alam alias Bulu Seikh in connection with FICN case of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, it registered in April this year. The official said that during investigation it was revealed that Alam had smuggled the FICN from Bangladesh and supplied to various consignees in different parts of the country including accused Mohammad Murad Alam and Shahnawaj Ansari alias Bunty of Ghaziabad.

The case pertains to recovery of FICN having face value of Rs 2.49 lakh by UP ATS from the possession of accused Mohammad Murad Alam, a resident of Bihar’s Katihar on December 11, 2019 near Ghaziabad railway station. The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against Mohammad Murad Alam on June 5 this year.