NIA busts Al Qaeda terror module in West Bengal, Kerala; Arrests 9 terrorists

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday busted an inter-state terror module linked to global terror group Al-Qaeda arresting nine terrorists. The terror module was busted following coordinated raids by the NIA in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Ernakulam in Kerala. Three of the nine Qaeda terrorists were arrested from Ernakulam district and the remaining six from Murshidabad.

The NIA spokesperson said that the agency carried out simultaneous raids at several locations in Ernakulam and Murshidabad after learning about the inter-state terror module operational from various locations in India.

The anti-terror probe agency officials said that the arrests were made after raids in West Bengal`s Murshidabad and Kerala`s Ernakulam based on some intelligence input about the presence of the terrorists there.

“The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds,” the spokesperson said, adding that it has registered a case on September 11.

“As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based al-Qaeda terrorists on the social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region,” the NIA said in a statement.

Furthermore, the terror module actively raised funds and was planning to travel to Delhi procure arms and ammunition. “The module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of the gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country,” the NIA said.

The anti-terror probe agency has recovered several incriminating materials from the terrorists, including firearms, body armours and explosive devices.

“A large number of incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession,” the statement further said.

​The arrested terrorists will be produced before the concerned Courts in Kerala and West Bengal for police custody and further investigation.